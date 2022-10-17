Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house

Crash occurs in neighborhood just south of North Perry Airport
A small plane crashes into the backyard of a Miramar home, its wing partially resting on the roof.
small plane on roof of home in Miramar, Oct. 17, 2022
Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 13:37:55-04

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof.

Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed the plane wedged between the backyard fence and the house, with its tail in the air.

A portion of the plane's wing could be seen on the roof of the home.

firefighters on roof helping to secure small plane that crashed into Miramar home, Oct. 17, 2022
Firefighters work to secure plane that partially landed on the roof of this home, Oct. 17, 2022, in Miramar, Fla.

"We can confirm that there are two fatalities," Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

The crash occurred in a neighborhood just south of the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Firefighters could be seen working to secure the plane and safely lower it to the ground.

Rues said the two people who died were the occupants of the plane.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash or the details of the flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms