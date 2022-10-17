2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof.

Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed the plane wedged between the backyard fence and the house, with its tail in the air.

A portion of the plane's wing could be seen on the roof of the home.

WTVJ Firefighters work to secure plane that partially landed on the roof of this home, Oct. 17, 2022, in Miramar, Fla.

"We can confirm that there are two fatalities," Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

The crash occurred in a neighborhood just south of the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Firefighters could be seen working to secure the plane and safely lower it to the ground.

Rues said the two people who died were the occupants of the plane.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash or the details of the flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.