Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Small plane crashes on road, catches fire in Hollywood, Florida

Aerial video shows plane engulfed by flames after crash
A small plane crashed and was engulfed by flames in Broward County on Wednesday.
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 13:53:10-04

WATCH A LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

A small plane crashed on a busy Broward County road and was engulfed by flames Wednesday.

The crash happened near the 450 block of North Park Road in Hollywood, not far from Memorial Regional Hospital and Hollywood Boulevard.

Aerial video showed only the frame of the aircraft, which appeared to be a banner plane, remained after the fire.

Fire crews were at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Police have closed off nearby roads to traffic.

One person aboard the plane died, according to a report from WPLG-TV.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7