Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Small plane crashes near North Perry Airport

Pilot taken to hospital, expected to survive
Pilot on wing of plane being helped by paramedics after small plane crash, Oct. 26, 2023
WTVJ
A pilot is being helped by paramedics on the wing of a small plane that crashed near North Perry Airport, Oct. 26, 2023, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Pilot on wing of plane being helped by paramedics after small plane crash, Oct. 26, 2023
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 16:31:54-04

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — One person was taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The plane crashed in the 700 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, just south of Pines Boulevard.

Pembroke Pines police said the pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The plane's nose could be seen pressed against a chain-link fence across from the airport.

small plane pressed against fence after crash at North Perry Airport, Oct. 26, 2023
The nose of a small plane is seen pressed against a chain-link fence near North Perry Airport after a crash, Oct. 26, 2023, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

NBC affiliate WTVJ was flying its helicopter above the crash site when the pilot was helped out of the plane and placed onto a stretcher. He appeared to have some blood on his head but was conscious and speaking to rescuers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!