Small plane crashes near North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — One person was taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The plane crashed in the 700 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue, just south of Pines Boulevard.

Pembroke Pines police said the pilot, who was the only person on the plane, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The plane's nose could be seen pressed against a chain-link fence across from the airport.

Oct. 26, 2023

NBC affiliate WTVJ was flying its helicopter above the crash site when the pilot was helped out of the plane and placed onto a stretcher. He appeared to have some blood on his head but was conscious and speaking to rescuers.