Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Shooting shuts down I-95 southbound near Broward/Palm Beach County line

All southbound lanes closed 'until further notice due to an active investigation,' Broward Sheriff's Office says
A shooting has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Broward and Palm Beach County line on Thursday morning.
Traffic backups from a shooting investigation on Interstate 95 southbound at Sample Road in Pompano Beach on Feb. 2, 2023.PNG
Posted at 6:38 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 06:55:11-05

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A shooting has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Broward and Palm Beach County line on Thursday morning.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said on Twitter the closure is at I-95 and Sample Road in Pompano Beach, and all southbound lanes are "shut down until further notice due to an active investigation."

WTVJ NBC 6 in Miami is reporting a man was shot around 3 a.m. while driving on I-95. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition has not been released.

Southbound traffic backups on Thursday morning are extending into Boca Raton. Drivers are advised to use Florida's Turnpike as an alternate route to head south.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7