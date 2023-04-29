Sergeant in stable condition after shooting during police pursuit in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Golden Beach police sergeant shot during a police pursuit in Hollywood early Saturday is in stable condition, officials said.

At about 3:15 a.m., the Sunny Isle Police Department and the Golden Beach Police Department attempted to stop a stolen car heading north on Ocean Boulevard in Golden Beach, according to WTVJ-TV.

While the suspects attempted to drive north on Hallandale Boulevard, the driver lost control of the car, which prompted them to depart.

During a chase on foot, Golden Beach Sergeant Joseph Bautista was shot twice in the arm.

Bautista was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he is in stable condition.

“The officer is stable and going into surgery so obviously we are grateful that the injuries weren’t more severe for that Golden Beach police officer,” ollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told WPLG-TV.

Both suspects were apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

Hollywood police confirmed they recovered the gun used to shoot the officer.

Golden Beach has a population of 945 and Sunny Isles is 22,064.