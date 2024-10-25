Rapper Lil Durk arrested for involvement in alleged murder-for-hire plot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Chicago rapper Lil Durk was arrested and jailed in Broward County on federal charges Thursday night, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Also known as Durk Devontay Banks, he is being held in jail pending murder-for-hire charges, according to BSO.

Members of his group, Only the Family, were also indicted Thursday in Los Angeles on federal charges in a plot to kill rapper Quando Rondo, WGN reported. Rondo survived the 2022 shooting, but his cousin was killed.

It‘s unclear if Lil Durk’s arrest is connected to the same case, WPLG reported.

Authorities believe Rondo was targeted in retaliation for the killing of another rapper, King Von, in Atlanta in 2020.