Possible barracuda attack takes 'big chunk' out of woman's arm in Broward County

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — First responders rushed a woman to the hospital on Tuesday in Broward County after some type of sea life bit her while she was swimming.

"It was a big chunk out of her left arm," witness Diana Behrman said.

WATCH BELOW: Possible barracuda attack takes 'big chunk' out of woman's arm

Behrman was sitting on the sand along Lauderdale-by-the-Sea when she saw a woman frantically running out of the water.

"A young lady started screaming loudly out of the water, and she was flailing her arms, and she was holding her left arm," Behrman said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was bitten by some type of marine life, possibly a barracuda.

Before the incident, Jayden Vann said he had just been in the water, swimming close to the woman, who was in waist-deep water near the pier.

"Something told me to come in, and two minutes after I came in, she was screaming for help," Vann said.

He then sprang into action to help the woman.

"She was screaming for help, and I was the first one to pull her out of the water," Vann said. "The wound, it was just a chunk right out of her forearm."

Other beachgoers also rushed in to help and applied tourniquets with their towels before calling 911.

"Someone yelled for a towel because she was bleeding pretty profusely," Behrman said.

Once fire rescue arrived, the woman was treated on the beach and taken to Broward Health North.

Officials said the woman was conscious the whole time, and although she had a nasty bite, she is expected to be OK.