Portion of crane lands on Fort Lauderdale bridge, crushing car; 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A portion of a crane fell onto a bridge spanning the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon, killing a construction worker and sending two other people to a hospital.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the Southeast Third Avenue bridge.

News helicopter aerials showed a piece of crane debris on top of the car.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Golen said construction workers at a nearby building were in the process of "stepping the crane" when a piece of it plummeted to the ground, crushing a car.

"Unfortunately, one of the workers had fallen with the load off the side of the building," Golen said.

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Golen said. A third person was treated at the scene, Golen said.

