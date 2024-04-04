Watch Now
Portion of crane lands on Fort Lauderdale bridge, crushing car; 1 dead

Construction worker falls to death; 2 others taken to hospital
A piece of a crane from a nearby construction site lands on top of a car on the Southeast Third Avenue bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 04, 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A portion of a crane fell onto a bridge spanning the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon, killing a construction worker and sending two other people to a hospital.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the Southeast Third Avenue bridge.

News helicopter aerials showed a piece of crane debris on top of the car.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Golen said construction workers at a nearby building were in the process of "stepping the crane" when a piece of it plummeted to the ground, crushing a car.

"Unfortunately, one of the workers had fallen with the load off the side of the building," Golen said.

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Golen said. A third person was treated at the scene, Golen said.

