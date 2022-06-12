Pompano Beach man charged with murder after wife goes missing

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Detectives in Florida have arrested a man on a murder charge after his wife went missing, saying they have evidence she was killed although no remains have been found.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Ian Lanning, 54, is facing one count of first-degree murder. Jail records do not list an attorney for Lanning.

Irene Lanning Xeniti was reported missing by her daughter on May 30. Detectives went to the couple's home in Pompano Beach, Florida, but Lanning told them his wife had left their home on May 14 after an argument and had not made contact with him since, authorities said.

Detectives found out the woman's phone had been near the couple's home days after her husband said she had left. They also found information the couple had been traveling in the area around that time too, the release said.

Detectives conducted a search at the couple's residence earlier this week and said they found evidence the woman had been murdered, but they have not found the body.