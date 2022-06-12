Pompano Beach man arrested on murder charge after wife disappears

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A Pompano Beach man has been arrested on a murder charge after his wife disappeared last month, even though her body hasn't been found.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives announced Sunday that Ian Lanning is facing one count of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti.

Xeniti, 53, was reported missing by her daughter May 30.

Detectives went to the couple's home on Northeast 23rd Avenue, but Lanning, 54, told them his wife had left their home May 14 after an argument and had not made contact with him since, BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said.

But investigators determined Xeniti's phone had been near the couple's home seven days after her husband claimed she had left. Investigators also learned Lanning and Xeniti had been traveling in the area May 20.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the couple's home Wednesday and said they found evidence Xeniti had been killed and her body discarded in an unknown location.