Pompano Beach shooting on Christmas night leaves man dead, another injured

Homicide detectives investigate circumstances surrounding shooting
Deputies next to crime scene tape at Pompano Beach double shooting on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2023
Posted at 8:30 AM, Dec 26, 2023
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A double shooting in Pompano Beach on Christmas night left one man dead and another injured, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed both men to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

