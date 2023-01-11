Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

BSO says man attacked deputy, displayed gun, prompting deputies to shoot
deputy-involved shooting at Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach, Jan. 11, 2023
WPLG
A man was wounded in a deputy-involved shooting on Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach.
deputy-involved shooting at Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach, Jan. 11, 2023
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 11:57:12-05

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress.

Codd said when deputies arrived, a man attacked one of them and displayed a gun, prompting them to open fire.

The man was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Codd said the suspect was in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones