Police officer shot outside Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach during drug arrest operation

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — A Plantation police officer was shot on Friday while assisting with a federal drug investigation outside a Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach, authorities say.

A spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said that around 1 p.m., the DEA and Broward Sheriff's Office were involved in an arrest operation near the store, located at 200 Gulf Stream Way, as part of a cocaine investigation.

During the takedown, a drug suspect opened fire on a Plantation police officer, striking him.

The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The officer and suspect were taken to a local hospital, where they're now recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

A DEA spokeswoman said the Plantation police officer was assigned to a BSO Task Force and was assisting with the arrest operation.

A second suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

An aerial view showed deputies concentrating their focus on the parking lot of the store. Bass Pro Shops, along with neighboring business Divers Direct, were blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information has been released.