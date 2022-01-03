Watch
Police investigation at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino locks down parking garage

Police investigation at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 12:05:31-05

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after commotion early Monday morning locked down a parking garage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The incident at around 1 a.m. Cell phone video shows security blocking guests from going to Winners Way garage to get to their vehicles due to the police investigation.

No word yet on what caused the commotion, however, security officers told some people at the casino it was "for their own safety."

