Pembroke Pines police officer dies after debris falls from tree, striking him

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Pembroke Pines police officer died Thursday after a piece of debris fell from a tree, striking the officer on his police motorcycle, authorities said.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Charles Herring was on duty when the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 184 Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Police said Herring was riding his department-issued motorcycle when a piece of debris fell from a tree, striking Herring and causing him to fall off the motorcycle.

"Officer Herring succumbed to his injuries despite all lifesaving efforts from fellow officers and emergency medical professionals," the police department posted.

Herring was an Army veteran and joined the Pembroke Pines Police Department in 2001. Before that, he was a police officer in Starke, Florida for three years.

"Officer Charles Herring paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved, serving and protecting others. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him," the department wrote.