Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Deerfield Beach

Crash occurs on tracks used by Brightline, freight trains
WTVJ
Scene of pedestrian vs. train crash near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach on May 21, 2023.
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 11:48:00-04

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near East Hillsboro Boulevard and North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach on Saturday morning, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Brightline and freight trains were stopped at the scene and authorities have not determined if either one was involved, according to a report by WTVJ. The tracks are operated by Florida East Coast Railway.

Traffic is closed along Hillsboro Boulevard and Eller Drive at North Dixie Highway. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. 

At 9:07 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a train versus pedestrian crash.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. BSO’s homicide and crime scene investigators were notified and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

 

