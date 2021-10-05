Watch
Missing Oakland Park man may have been seen in Greenacres

Detectives believe Jaytwan McNeal, 23, may have been there day after his disappearance
Courtesy of Broward Sheriff's Office
Jaytwan McNeal, 23, of Oakland Park, may have been seen in the Greenacres area.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Oct 05, 2021
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — A Broward County man missing since last month may have been in Palm Beach County the day after his disappearance.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Monday that detectives believe Jaytwan McNeal may have been in the Greenacres area on Sept. 21.

McNeal, 23, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 20 at his home on Northeast 41st Street in Oakland Park.

Grossman said McNeal is about 5-foot-7, weighs about 140 pounds and has a tatoo of the letters "KB" on the side of his neck. She said he has long dreadlocks but usually wears his hair pulled back in a nylon cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO detectives at 954-321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

