MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two people were inside a small plane when it crashed Monday night in Miramar.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Palm Avenue, just north of Miramar Parkway.

Police said both occupants of the plan were taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Traffic in the area was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.