POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A group of migrants came ashore Thursday morning in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said a boat carrying migrants came ashore near Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard about 8:45 a.m.

She said about 11 migrants were detained.

The migrants were being turned over to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.