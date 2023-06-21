Watch Now
Meningitis-causing giant African land snail detected in Broward County

Quarantine area established in Miramar area
Giant African land snails in Cuba in 2019
A group of giant African land snails gathers on Aug. 28, 2019, in a corner in Havana, Cuba.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 21, 2023
MIRAMAR, Fla. — A portion of a South Florida county is under quarantine after an invasive giant snail that causes a health risk to humans has been detected.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release Tuesday that the detection of the giant African land snail was confirmed earlier this month in the Miramar area of Broward County.

According to the FDACS, these snails "pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans."

They're also known to cause extensive damage to Florida's agriculture and have twice been eradicated. The most recent detection was found last year in Pasco County.

USDA life cycle of giant African snail revised July 2022

The quarantine area starts at the intersection of Pembroke Road and University Drive, south on University Drive to Northwest 215th Street, east to Southwest 62nd Avenue and north to Pembroke Road.

Under the quarantine, it is illegal to move a giant African land snail or plants, soil, compost, or yard waste in or out of the quarantine area without state approval.

The state is using a metaldehyde-based molluscicide – or snail bait – as treatment.

According to the FDACS, metaldehyde disrupts the mucus production ability of invasive snails, reducing their digestion and mobility and making them susceptible to dehydration. Snails that have eaten metaldehyde begin to die within days of ingestion.

Property owners within the quarantine zone will be notified in person or by posted notice at least 24 hours in advance of the planned pesticide treatment.

