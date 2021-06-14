Watch
Lightning strikes SUV on Interstate 75 in Broward County

Driver not injured, but roof antenna, electrical system of Nissan Rogue damaged
Florida Highway Patrol
A lightning strike damaged a 2018 Nissan Rogue's roof antenna and its electrical system while traveling on Interstate 75 in Broward County.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 14, 2021
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A driver wasn't injured after lightning struck a sport utility vehicle on Interstate 75 in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Gregory Bueno said lightning struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue while it was traveling along the stretch of I-75 known as Alligator Alley near mile marker 30.5 shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The lightning strike, which took place during a thunderstorm, damaged the roof antenna and electrical system of the SUV.

It also left a 7-foot-long, 4-inch-wide gouge in the pavement.

Bueno said the driver -- a 48-year-old Naples man -- wasn't injured.

The SUV was towed away.

