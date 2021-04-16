Knife-wielding man shot, killed by BSO deputy at North Lauderdale shopping center

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy at a North Lauderdale shopping center Thursday night, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Deputies received a call about 9:15 p.m. about a man who was cutting himself and waving the knife around inside of a Ross Dress for Less store on West McNab Road, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.

When the first deputy arrived, he encountered the 26-year-old suspect outside the store.

The suspect was "making threats to harm himself and harm the deputy," Coleman-Wright said.

After the suspect ignored the deputy's commands to put the knife down and then charged at him, the deputy fired his gun, shooting the suspect, Coleman-Wright said.

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.