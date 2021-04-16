Watch
Knife-wielding man shot, killed by BSO deputy at North Lauderdale shopping center

Suspect, 26, fatally shot after charging at deputy, BSO says
A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy outside a Ross Dress for Less store on West McNab Road, April 15, 2021, in North Lauderdale, Fla.
Knife-wielding man killed in deputy-involved shooting in North Lauderdale, April 16, 2021
Posted at 8:26 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 08:28:09-04

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy at a North Lauderdale shopping center Thursday night, a spokeswoman for the agency said.

Deputies received a call about 9:15 p.m. about a man who was cutting himself and waving the knife around inside of a Ross Dress for Less store on West McNab Road, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said.

When the first deputy arrived, he encountered the 26-year-old suspect outside the store.

The suspect was "making threats to harm himself and harm the deputy," Coleman-Wright said.

After the suspect ignored the deputy's commands to put the knife down and then charged at him, the deputy fired his gun, shooting the suspect, Coleman-Wright said.

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
