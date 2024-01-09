Kia stolen using USB cable in Fort Lauderdale, 2 arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people were arrested Tuesday after a Kia Optima was stolen using a USB cable, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The theft happened just before noon in the area of 900 block of Northwest 24th Avenue. Police said they received a call from the victim saying their white, 2012 Kia Optima was stolen.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers, with the assistance of Broward Sheriff's Office’s aviation unit, found the car with five subjects inside, the department said. The driver and one passenger bailed from the car into a home in the 900 block of Northwest 17th Avenue. Officers said they quickly detained them without incident. Both face charges due to their involvement. The three other passengers were released on scene.

Police determined the car was started with a USB cable. Fort Lauderdale police said this method of stealing cars is a growing, yet dangerous, trend on social media and the city has been plagued with stolen vehicles, specifically Kias and Hyundais, as a result.

Police said they were able to reunite the victim with their car and the names of the individuals responsible for the theft will be released once they are booked.

For those who own a Kia or Hyundai, here is some helpful information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to help prevent your car from being stolen.