Jamaican police officer charged with smuggling cocaine to Fort Lauderdale inside her body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Jamaican law enforcement officer has been indicted by a South Florida grand jury after being accused of trying to smuggle cocaine inside her body at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Shelian Cherine Allen, 42, arrived at the airport on Feb. 3 on a flight from Montego Bay, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

When she arrived, an inspection by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that Allen had a package of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups.

Allen also had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed, prosecutors say.

CBP officers took Allen to a local hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets.

In total, Allen is accused of having approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States — about 234 grams in her vagina, about 174 grams in her bra, and about 942 grams inside her stomach.

The indictment charges Allen with two counts: importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to the release, Allen is a Jamaican citizen and law enforcement officer employed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the last 18 years.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.