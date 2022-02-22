Watch
Israeli woman wins $1 million playing Powerball lottery

Ticket purchased at Shell gas station
Florida Lottery
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 22, 2022
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A woman from Ramat Hasharon, Israel wins big after playing Powerball lottery.

Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday that Evelyne Hamama claimed a $1 million prize for the drawing held on Jan. 22.

Hamama’s winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Officials said Hamama bought her winning ticket from a Shell gas station located at 6135 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday with an estimated $45 million jackpot.

