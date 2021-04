FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hundreds of protesters take over a Fort Lauderdale boulevard for the “Million Maskless March” this weekend.

The event took place Saturday and comes after face masks became mandatory one year ago.

Many protesters carried American and “Trump 2020” flags while marching and driving through the streets.

Several people who were there say they don't believe the CDC or trust the science which has found that wearing a mask can lower the risk of contracting coronavirus.