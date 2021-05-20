Human remains found after several days of digging in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Human remains have been found at a dig site in Oakland Park as part of a criminal investigation involving the FBI and Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO spokesman Carey Codd said the discovery was made Thursday after several days of digging in the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway.

Investigators believe the person's death and burial took place sometime in 2014 or 2015 in what was then an undeveloped area of land.

The remains are pending positive identification. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have seen, heard or recorded something in that area during that period of time to contact them.