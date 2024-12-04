HUGE HAUL: This is what $182 million, 16,000 pounds of cocaine looks like

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 16,100 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $182.8 million at Port Everglades earlier this week.

The agency said the drugs were seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean off South and Central America. Six suspected smugglers were also taken into custody.

"I’m proud of our accomplishments during this three-and-a-half-month deployment," said Capt. Justin Carter, the commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton. "The exceptional crew of Hamilton, with the support of an aircrew from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, demonstrated the greatest professionalism, seamanship and airmanship while executing this important and challenging mission at sea in service to nation."

The Coast Guard offloaded the haul at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.