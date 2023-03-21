Gunman caught on camera shooting another man in Pompano Beach parking lot

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have released surveillance video of a gunman who shot another man several times at close range in Pompano Beach.

The shooting occurred Dec. 13 near the 1400 block of Southwest 30th Avenue.

Surveillance video released Monday shows the gunman walking through the parking lot, wearing a face mask and a sweatshirt.

The gunman can be seen in the video walking past two men who were standing outside a car. The gunman then turns around and approaches them with his gun pointed at them, shooting several times.

One of the men gets away, but the other man falls to the ground and is shot several times.

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter is asked to call BSO violent crimes detectives at 954-321-TIPS.