Girls found in Broward County canal were sisters, ages 7 and 9

Mother of children person of interest, investigators say
WTVJ via NBC News Channel
Sisters Daysha and Destiny Hogan
Destiny and Daysha Hogan, sisters found in Lauderhill canal on June 22, 2021
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:27:17-04

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Police are looking into reports that the mother of two young girls found dead in a South Florida canal was offering to baptize people in the canal a day earlier.

Lauderhill police identified the sisters Wednesday as 7-year-old Daysha Hogan and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan.

Investigators identified the girls' mother, Tinessa Hogan, as a possible person of interest. She has been taken into custody, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Destiny’s body was spotted Tuesday afternoon outside a condominium complex in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

Daysha’s body was found just before 9 p.m., not far from where the first body was located.

