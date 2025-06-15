Ft. Lauderdale Airport TSA agent arrested after pushing 79-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A TSA agent at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport was arrested last week after allegedly pushing a 79-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman to the ground.

In the arrest report obtained from Broward County Sheriff's Office, the agent was identified as 21-year-old Janiyah Wilson-Robinson.

Wilson-Robinson is said to have intentionally struck the victim by placing the palms of her hands on the woman and forcefully pushing her. The push resulted in the woman "landing on the left side of her backside, and striking her forehead on the ground".

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the incident. The victim had minor bruising on the left side of her forehead. She was given an ice pack for the injury.

The woman declined transportation to the hospital.

BCSO says after being read her Miranda Rights, Wilson-Robinson says she did push the victim, but did not intend for her to fall to the ground. She said the push was not meant to cause harm.

The report does not say what caused the incident to occur.

Since the incident, the woman has made it safely to her final destination in California.