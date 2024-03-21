Fort Lauderdale police officer shot near Port Everglades, authorities swarm hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer was shot Thursday morning in the area of Port Everglades, authorities said.

In a post on X just before 10:30 a.m., the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said it responded to an officer-involved shooting at a Holiday Inn Express, located at 1500 Southeast 15th Avenue, roughly one block from the Broward County Convention Center and entrance to the highly popular port.

#FLPD is responding to an officer involved shooting in the 1500 blk of SE 17th St. Our officer was shot and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.



This is NOT an active shooter. The suspect is accounted for and more information will be released shortly. pic.twitter.com/fq6q5xBDCW — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 21, 2024

Police said an officer was shot and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"This is NOT an active shooter. The suspect is accounted for and more information will be released shortly," Fort Lauderdale police wrote on X.

According to a report by NBC6 in Miami, a police officer was seen sitting in the back of an ambulance, and law enforcement officers swarmed the hotel. An armored truck was parked outside the Holiday Inn Express.

Witnesses told NBC6 the shooting happened inside the hotel.

NBC6 Miami A police officer in the back of an ambulance after a shooting at Southeast 17th Street and Southeast 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on March 21, 2024.

Sources told NBC6 the officer was shot and taken to Broward General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.