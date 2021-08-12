Fort Lauderdale murder suspect arrested in Palm Beach County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting in his car in Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in Palm Beach County.

Michael Watts, 20, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken into custody Tuesday in Palm Beach County, Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said.

Watts was wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives determined that Vincent Valentine, 21, of Fort Lauderdale, was sitting in his car on Northwest 22nd Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. when Watts approached, pulled out a gun and shot Valentine multiple times, Liening said.

Valentine was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.

Watts now faces a murder charge.