Fort Lauderdale loses $1.2 million in phishing scam

Police say city made payment to scammer posing as construction company
Phishing Scams
Posted at 2:08 PM, Sep 21, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police are investigating after the city of Fort Lauderdale lost $1.2 million in a phishing scam.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said Thursday that the city made a $1.2 million payment on Sept. 14, believing it to be a legitimate bill from Moss Construction.

"It was later learned the request for payment was fraudulent," Adamson said.

Adamson went on to say that police "will be working with all appropriate law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what occurred."

Arlene Borenstein, a spokeswoman for the city, referred all inquiries about the scam to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, citing the ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

