Fort Lauderdale airport sees 200 flight delays, 33 cancellations amid government shutdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Long lines and frustration filled Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) as delays and cancellations continued Monday.

FLL, one of South Florida’s busiest airports, is now among 40 airports nationwide reducing flights because of the government shutdown.

Travelers face delays at Fort Lauderdale airport

Mary Chase had just returned from a Caribbean cruise celebrating her 80th birthday. She said she and 22 others in her group were delayed for hours.

“They’re all trying to fly out today and everyone has been affected by this delay,” Chase said.

According to FlightAware, nearly 200 flights were delayed in Fort Lauderdale and 33 flights were canceled.

Among those stranded was Patricia Londono, who has been trying to get to Toronto since Sunday.

“We waited about half an hour on the tarmac to then tell us the flight is no longer taking off,” Londono said. “They kicked us out of the airplane, huge line up of people and they gave us no answers, nothing, no hotel, no compensation, nothing.”

Many travelers said the lack of communication from airlines has added to the chaos.

“We didn’t know our flight was rebooked last night or about 3 in the morning,” said Londono. “They told us our flight was rebooked and now our flight delayed until 4:30.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is calling for a 10% reduction in flights by Friday. Even if the government shutdown is resolved this week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said disruptions could continue into the busy holiday travel season.

On Monday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that “air traffic controllers must get back to work, now.” He added that those who don’t could have their pay “substantially docked.”

As the shutdown debate continues, travelers are calling for an end to what they describe as chaos in the skies.

“Nobody should have to go through this—this is just not organized, lack of communication, they’re not giving anybody any answers,” Donna Phillips said.

If you’re traveling, check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

