FBI seeking to identify 3 armed crooks who robbed bank in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. — FBI Miami is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of three, heavily armed thieves who robbed a bank in Cooper City.

The robbery happened at around 11:20 a.m. on April 6 at the Centennial Bank branch on the 1000 block of Griffin Road.

Surveillance photos show the crooks armed with hand guns and long guns as they entered the bank. The bandits terrorized and threatened the employees, and stole money from behind the counter, according to investigators.

No customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

The FBI says the trio drove away in a stolen, maroon Nissan sedan and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this robbery or the identity of the bank robbers is urged to call (754) 703-2000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.