Detectives investigating Tri-Rail train accident that killed boy in Oakland Park

Posted at 12:26 PM, May 31, 2023
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Tri-Rail train and a child.

The accident happened Sunday at around 6:15 a.m. near West Commercial Boulevard and Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

According to investigators, the train engineer told detectives that the child walked from west to east on the tracks, stopped, and was struck by the train.

The boy died at the scene.

The name and age of the child is not being released at this time.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

