Deputy-involved shooting leads to carjacking of shuttle bus near Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — At least one deputy was involved in a shooting Friday morning that led to a carjacking near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said the deputy-involved shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. near the 1400 block of Perimeter Road.

Caro said after the shooting, someone carjacked a Broward County shuttle bus, removing the driver before getting away. She said there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

WSVN A Broward Sheriff's Office vehicle can be seen near where a deputy-involved shooting occurred on Perimeter Road, not far from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Feb. 17, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Deputies were searching for the carjacker.

The circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.