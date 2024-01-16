Crocodile spotted sunbathing at condo complex in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Residents at a condo complex in Fort Lauderdale spotted a crocodile enjoying a little sunshine on a dock.

The reptile was seen at the Bay Colony Club on Monday.

According to the woman who saw the crocodile, she called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for assistance but was told no one could respond since it was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"We have a crocodile and it is sitting on a floating dock here in Bay Colony Club," Nicole Esperson, a resident of the area, said.

Neighbors took out their phones while getting a look at the animal that was sitting comfortably under the sun.

"At 10 a.m. this morning I saw a crowd of people down there and couldn't believe it," resident Frank Colletti said.

"Slightly shocked, I wasn't anticipating coming down and seeing one of these guys sitting here out on the dock," resident Will Toldy said, "but I mean it is South Florida. It's par for the course."

The crocodile is not new to this area. He was seen with a tag on his tail and a transponder on his back.

"Wild, wild, wild! Unbelievable! I noticed it has an orange tag on it so it's definitely tagged," Colletti said. "I hear it was in Pompano Beach a couple of weeks ago at the Pompano Pier."

Another resident heard a similar story about the crocodile in Pompano Beach.

"There was also the one by Pompano Pier that was found, so I don't know, maybe there is kind of correlation or it's the same one hanging out locally but definitely interesting," Toldy said.

The FWC was expected to be out on the dock Tuesday to confirm whether or not the crocodile is the same one seen on the Pompano Pier.

But as the residents waited for officials, they hope people stay safe and keep their distance.

"People be safe, stay your distance from him," Esperson said. "We're worried about little dogs that are walking on the dock. We sent an email out to residents to not walk their dogs on the dock, but we'd like to see him swim away and go to a different canal."

"Definitely out of here as soon as possible," Colletti said.

"As long as everyone maintains their distance and let him do his thing, everyone else does their thing, life goes on," Toldy said.

