Crash kills driver of tractor trailer and shuts down I-95 near State Road 84 for hours

The accident happened in the northbound lanes at Marina Mile Boulevard
Fatal tractor trailer crash on I95 north Broward Marina Mile 11242023
Florida Highway Patrol
Fatal tractor trailer crash on Interstate 95 northbound at Marina Mile Boulevard in Broward County, Fla. on Nov. 24, 2023.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 24, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities said the driver of a tractor trailer is dead after a car hit the trailer, causing it to rollover and burst into flames on Interstate 95 in Broward County.

The fatal crash happened Friday at around 6:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Marina Mile Boulevard.

Fatal tractor trailer crash on Interstate 95 northbound at Marina Mile Boulevard in Broward County, Fla. on Nov. 24, 2023.

Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Indiana Miranda said a 39-year-old woman driving a black Nissan Altima, for unknown reasons, hit the rear right side of the tractor trailer, sending the tractor trailer into a center median, concrete wall under construction. The tractor trailer overturned on to its roof before becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Fatal tractor trailer crash on Interstate 95 northbound at Marina Mile Boulevard in Broward County, Fla. on Nov. 24, 2023.

The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 northound just south of State Road 84 for several hours, with traffic being diverted to I-595.

FHP has not released the identity of the driver of the tractor trailer.

The investigation is ongoing.

