Crash kills driver of tractor trailer and shuts down I-95 near State Road 84 for hours

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities said the driver of a tractor trailer is dead after a car hit the trailer, causing it to rollover and burst into flames on Interstate 95 in Broward County.
The fatal crash happened Friday at around 6:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at Marina Mile Boulevard.
Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Indiana Miranda said a 39-year-old woman driving a black Nissan Altima, for unknown reasons, hit the rear right side of the tractor trailer, sending the tractor trailer into a center median, concrete wall under construction. The tractor trailer overturned on to its roof before becoming fully engulfed in flames.
The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 northound just south of State Road 84 for several hours, with traffic being diverted to I-595.
FHP has not released the identity of the driver of the tractor trailer.
The investigation is ongoing.