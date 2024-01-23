Watch Now
2 injured in crane collapse off US Highway 27, just south of Palm Beach County line

Crane collapse occurs near Holey Land Wildlife Management Area
Two people are injured in a crane collapse in western Broward County.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 23, 2024
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two workers were injured when a crane collapsed Tuesday morning off U.S. Highway 27 in western Broward County, just south of the Palm Beach County line.

The crane collapse occurred near the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area.

A bird's eye view showed the crane on its side next to some large utility poles. The boom of the crane and the bucket extended into the murky shallow water.

boom and bucket from crane in shallow water after crane collapse off US Highway 27, Jan. 23, 2024
The boom and bucket from the crane are seen in the shallow water after a collapse off U.S. Highway 27, Jan. 23, 2024, in Broward County, Fla.

Broward County firefighters said one of the two injured men was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated. Their conditions were not immediately known.

