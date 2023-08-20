Watch Now
Coast Guard searching for missing small plane in Bahamas

Royal Bahamas Defense Force also looking for Cessna
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 20, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defence Force are searching for a small plane with one person aboard that was last seen 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island on Sunday.

Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.jpg
Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

The missing aircraft is a Cessna 402 that left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Coast Guard posted on social media.

Eleuthera is 73 miles west of Nassau.

On Friday, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued a manwho said he was stranded for three days on uninhabited Cay Sal, Bahamas, after his vessel became disabled during his voyage.

