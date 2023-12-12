BSO releases surveillance video of triple shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying five people involved in a triple shooting that wounded three people in Pompano Beach.

BSO released surveillance video of the shooting on Tuesday.

Investigators said the shooting happened Dec. 6. at around 4 p.m. near the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The victim told investigators several individuals approached him as he was walking in the area and that during the encounter, a verbal altercation took place.

According to the victim, when he began to walk away, three of the unidentified individuals lifted their waistbands and revealed their guns. That’s when the victim said he pulled out his gun and fired in self-defense as the subjects fired back, investigators said.

Surveillance video of the incident showed the victim walking on the sidewalk, when five people approached him. Moments later, gunfire erupts and the individuals are seen running away.

Detectives said three people were wounded during the shooting— the victim, an innocent bystander shopping at the store and a male subject. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the shopper to an area hospital for treatment. The other two were taken to the hospital on their own. All three suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200. To remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).