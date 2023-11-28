Broward Sheriff's Office deputy injured in crash while transporting prisoners

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff's Office said a deputy had to be taken to a hospital after a crash involving two prisoner transport units and a car Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 5:31 a.m. near West Atlantic Boulevard and North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach.

BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis said the crash involved two BSO prisoner transport units and a car. Detectives said one of the transport units, a van, was carrying seven prisoners while the other unit, a bus, was carrying 45.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews took a BSO deputy to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Seven prisoners were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

St. Louis said BSO Pompano Beach District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.