Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata retiring, citing medical reasons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata announced his retirement Tuesday, less than a year after he left the Palm Beach County School District as a top administrator.

Licata, 59, immediately was replaced by one of his deputy superintendents, Dr. Howard Hepburn, 45, during Tuesday's board meeting.

Licata, citing undisclosed medical reasons, will stay for a transition period while the board negotiates his severance and a 3-year contract with Hepburn.

"It is best that I retire from this incredible role as an educator after 30-plus years," Licata said. "I'm certainly not being forced out, there’s no question about that. I think by everyone’s belief, they were surprised by this, this is something that happened over the weekend. Friday, spoke with one of my doctors, and he said, he just indicated, 'You got some choices to make.'"

On June 15 the board approved Licata, who had been Palm Beach County district's regional superintendent, overseeing 59 schools on the southern end of the county.

Broward is the nation’s sixth-largest school district, with more than 260,000 students. Palm Beach County's district has 235 schools and 187,943 students.

"I have three grandchildren, I look forward to having a lot more time with them and getting healthier of course," Licata told reporters. "This was shorter than I wanted to be here, I know that I've accomplished a lot."

Broward Public Schools Howard Hepburn, new Broward County School District superintendent.



Hepburn came with Licata from Palm Beach County's district. He has 20 years of experience in education, serving as an instructional superintendent, classroom teacher, principal, assistant principal, coach and dean.

Hepburn holds a bachelor of science in science education, a master of education in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida, and a doctor of dducation in educational leadership from Florida Southern College.

"I'm still absorbing all of this. I know it's a shock to many with Dr. Licata's recent news, I'm wishing him and his family well," Hepburn told reporters after the meeting. "I truly appreciate all the things that he has contributed to me personally to get me where I am today."

"Dr. Hepburn is as solid as it gets, he is smart, he is charismatic, but he's also very focused on kids," Licata said. "He is truly one of the best."

Licata received his bachelor's degree in business administration and political science from the University of Miami and a master of science in educational leadership from Barry University in Miami. He earned a Ph.D. in global leadership from Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Licata replaced Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who stepped down in, February 2023. She was fired in November 2022 but it was rescinded.

Cartwright replaced Robert Runcie, who resigned after perjury charges were brought against him. The perjury case was later dropped.