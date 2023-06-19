Watch Now
NewsStateBroward

Actions

Broward County woman wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Winning ticket purchased from Publix in Coral Springs
wptv-florida-lottery-generic.jpeg
Florida Lottery
wptv-florida-lottery-generic.jpeg
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:54:07-04

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Broward County woman just claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials announced Monday that Gena Kanov of Weston claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Kanov purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Tickets cost $20 to play the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

The odds of winning $1 million playing this game are 1-in-756,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7