Broward County woman surprised by iguana in her toilet

'I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!' Michelle Reynolds says
A Broward County woman was interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 13, 2022
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A South Florida woman interrupted an uninvited guest in her bathroom on Saturday night.

Michelle Reynolds of Hollywood told WSVN that she went downstairs to make herself a snack.

After putting her popcorn in the microwave she went to use the bathroom and "opened the door and did a quick turnaround because I saw this thing in there and quickly shut the door!" she said.

The thing? An iguana.

Michelle Reynolds, Broward County woman who had iguana in toilet
Michelle Reynolds discusses her frantic reaction when she discovered the reptile in her toilet.

The reptile was unable to find its way out of the commode so Reynolds had to enlist Harold Rondan of Iguana Lifestyles, a wildlife removal service, to rescue the little fella.

Rondan said he has removed several iguanas from South Florida properties this year already.

"This is the second one this week already," he said.

Rondan said he removed a Mexican spiny tail iguana from Reynolds' toilet.

Harold Rondan, South Florida iguana trapper
Harold Rondan shows off the iguana he pulled out of the Broward County woman's toilet.

Males can get up to 18 inches long, with tails that can also get up to 18 inches long, he said.

"He took up most of the toilet bowl," Reynolds said.

Although they are not native, iguanas have become common in South Florida, WSVN reports.

It is believed that they were brought to the area as pets in the 1960s, and some may have escaped or been released.

While they are not dangerous to people, some iguanas can transmit salmonella.

