Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie arrested for perjury

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The head of Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in the country, has been arrested on a perjury charge.

According to records, Superintendent Robert Runcie, 59, was booked into the main Broward County jail on Wednesday on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding.

Broward County Jail Robert Runcie, 59, was booked into the Broward County Jail on April 21, 2021.

The arresting agency was the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No other details have been released.

WPTV has contacted Broward County Public Schools for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.