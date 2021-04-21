Watch
Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie arrested for perjury

Runcie, 59, leads sixth-largest school district in America
Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie waits for the start of a school board meeting, March 5, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Robert Runcie in 2019
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 21, 2021
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The head of Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in the country, has been arrested on a perjury charge.

According to records, Superintendent Robert Runcie, 59, was booked into the main Broward County jail on Wednesday on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding.

Robert Runcie, 59, was booked into the Broward County Jail on April 21, 2021.jpg
Robert Runcie, 59, was booked into the Broward County Jail on April 21, 2021.

The arresting agency was the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No other details have been released.

WPTV has contacted Broward County Public Schools for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

