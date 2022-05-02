Watch
Driver seriously injured after Brightline train crashes into vehicle in Pompano Beach

Northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway closed after early morning crash
vehicle badly damaged after Brightline train crash in Pompano Beach, May 2, 2022
A vehicle is badly damaged after it was struck by a Brightline train, May 2, 2022, near North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach, Fla.
vehicle badly damaged after Brightline train crash in Pompano Beach, May 2, 2022
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:53:14-04

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A driver was seriously injured after a Brightline train crashed into a vehicle early Monday in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks at North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brightline train with front-end damage after crashing into vehicle in Pompano Beach, May 2, 2022
A Brightline train with front-end damage is stopped on the railroad tracks after crashing into a vehicle, May 2, 2022, near North Dixie Highway and Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

All northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway were closed between Northwest Third and Northwest Sixth streets during the crash investigation.

