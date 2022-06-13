Watch
Boy accidentally shot, killed by family member in Pembroke Pines home, police say

Woman handling gun when it accidentally discharged, police say
Pembroke Pines police at scene of boy's accidental shooting in Coconut Reef neighborhood
Pembroke Pines police investigate an accidental shooting inside a home in the Coconut Reef neighborhood that left a boy dead.
Posted at 9:50 PM, Jun 12, 2022
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A boy was killed in an accidental shooting Saturday night in Pembroke Pines.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, a woman was handling a gun in a home in the Coconut Reef neighborhood when it discharged. Police said the bullet fatally struck the child.

"Both individuals are family members," police said in a Facebook post. "The firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling."

When police arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m., they found the boy with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Police didn't reveal the boy's age.

Once police conclude their investigation, the state attorney's office could file charges.

